Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 70% off GUCCI, Prada, more

For a limited time only, the Nordstrom Rack Sunglass Event that’s offering up to 70% off GUCCI, Prada, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Dior, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the GUCCI Core Rectangle Sunglasses that are regularly priced at $350, however during the event you can find them for $150. That’s $200 off the original rate and both men and women can style them alike. This is a classic style that will never go out of style and the rectangle frame is flattering on an array of face shapes. They also have 100% UV protection and the plastic frame is durable for outdoor sports as well. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Nordstrom Rack today.
Our top picks for men include:
- GUCCI Novelty Square Sunglasses $250 (Orig. $567)
- GUCCI Fashion Aviator Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $435)
- GUCCI Core Rectangle Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $305)
- Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $395)
- Balmain Square Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $390)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Salvatore Ferragamo Cat Eye Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $246)
- Chloe Gradient Square Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $229)
- GUCCI Cat Eye Sunglasses $260 (Orig. $466)
- Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $298)
- Stella McCartney Square Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $315)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!