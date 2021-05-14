FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 70% off GUCCI, Prada, more

For a limited time only, the Nordstrom Rack Sunglass Event that’s offering up to 70% off GUCCI, Prada, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Dior, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the GUCCI Core Rectangle Sunglasses that are regularly priced at $350, however during the event you can find them for $150. That’s $200 off the original rate and both men and women can style them alike. This is a classic style that will never go out of style and the rectangle frame is flattering on an array of face shapes. They also have 100% UV protection and the plastic frame is durable for outdoor sports as well. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Nordstrom Rack today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

