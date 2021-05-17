LEGO Visual History Book + exclusive minifig hits Amazon low, deals from $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover LEGO Minifigure A Visual History New Edition Book with an exclusive minifigure for $26.36 shipped. Also available at Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $25.16 shipped. Regularly $40 at Barnes and Noble, this one has been dropping in price from $32 over the last six months or so and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. This 256-page book covers the rich history of over 2,000 iconic LEGO minifigures from Star Wars and LEGO city to vampires, astronauts, and movie characters. Best of all, it ships with an exclusive orange spacemen minifigure for your creations and to sit alongside LEGO’s new 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery. Rated 4+ stars from over 780 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another great way to supplement your growing LEGO collection is the LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia New Edition at $17 Prime shipped. This one will save you some cash while zeroing in on brick built Stars Wars characters with an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure included in the package. Just be sure to check out the $13 hardcover LEGO Book New Edition as well.

Go dive into our roundup of deals the new 2021 LEGO building kits starting from $12, then hit our LEGO guide for even more. We just got our first look at the new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle set as well as the Harry Potter Brick Headz, deals on LEGO’s new Venom and Carnage kits, and the five all-new LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga sets launching this summer.

More on the LEGO Minifigure A Visual History:

Enter the world of minifigures with this fully updated edition. The first minifigure was created in 1978, and today the entire minifigure population could circle the globe more than five times! Starring more than 2,000 of the most popular and rarest minifigures from the LEGO® Minifigure Series and themes including LEGO® NINJAGO®, THE LEGO® MOVIE , LEGO® Star Wars , LEGO® City, LEGO® Harry Potter , and many more.

