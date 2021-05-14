Assemble LEGO’s new Venom and Carnage kits for $115, more from $7 (Up to 28% off)

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Marvel Venom and Carnage Mask kits bundled together for $114.99 shipped when both of the kits are added to your cart. Normally fetching $60 each, today’s offer marks the first time we’ve seen the new kits on sale in any capacity and is a great way to bring two of the latest recreations from the expanded Marvel films to your collection. Each of the kits assembles a brick-built version of the symbiote characters complete with display stands and name plaques for showing off amongst the rest of your Marvel collectibles. And with Venom: Let There Be Carnage releasing later this year, these kits will help hold you over until it’s time to see the film on the big screen. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While you’ll find a collection of new kits released earlier in 2021 on sale from $12 right here, this week was also quite eventful in terms of upcoming LEGO creations. The new 2,000-piece Friends apartment launched following our scoop on what to expect from the summer Star Wars lineup. And then on the Marvel front, we got a first look at five all-new Infinity Saga creations.

LEGO Venom Mask features:

Fans of Venom and the Spider-Man movies will relish a rewarding building experience as they recreate the authentic features of the gruesome alien symbiote. The oversized jaw packed with dagger-like teeth, the long, twisting tongue and the low, black brow combine to create an unmissable display piece. With a stylish name plaque attached to the sturdy base, this remarkable model will look even more impressive displayed alongside other LEGO comic-book creations.

