After getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Marvel wave, we’re now seeing a collection of new BrickHeadz due out later this year. Ranging from new Pets to Disney icons and characters from the Wizarding World, there are five brick-built figures on the horizon. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Summer BrickHeadz releases and for all of the details on adding these to your collection.

Five new LEGO BrickHeadz on the way this summer

After all of the other LEGO summer 2021 news we’ve been receiving over the past few weeks, today we’re checking out a collection of upcoming BrickHeadz kits. Spanning three different themes, the new figures will be launching later this year in June and debut with varying price points starting at $9.99.

First up, we’re getting the latest addition to the BrickHeadz Pets lineup with a new Dalmatian kit. Quite similarly to the other furry friends we’ve seen before, this one assembles both a puppy and older version of the beloved spotted dog alongside a display base. This one clocks in at $14.99 and includes 252 pieces.

Harry Potter sees two new LEGO BrickHeadz

Joining all of the 20th anniversary Harry Potter sets that we covered last month, the LEGO Group is also going to be rolling out some new brick-built characters for fans to assemble as well.

My favorite of the two kits assembles new versions of Harry, Ron, and Hermione as kids from the first film alongside Hagrid as a standard BrickHeadz figure. While this will mark the second time we’ve seen all of these characters released as part of the lineup, the fresh take is sure to be exciting for fans of the Wizarding World. This kit retails for $24.99 and enters with 466 pieces.

On the flip side of the battle against the dark arts, the LEGO Group has yet another BrickHeadz set on the way that recreates Voldemort and Bellatrix alongside Nagini. This 344 piece set includes quite a few new printed pieces and sells for $24.99.

LEGO debuts Disney BrickHeadz, too

And last up, the world of animated Disney classics is getting two new BrickHeadz. Entering as a first LEGO kit centered around Duck Tales, you’ll soon be able to assemble Scrooge McDuck alongside his lovable trio of nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The build clocks in at $24.99 and is comprised of 340 pieces to recreate the standard BrickHeadz figure alongside the three miniature builds.

And in the same vein, the LEGO Group is also debuting a new Daisy Duck BrickHeadz figure. This one stacks up to 110 pieces and features some all-new printed pieces to help recreate the character at its $9.99 price point.

We’ve seen staples like Mickie and Minnie Mouse in the past, as well as Goofy, Pluto, and Donald Duck. So it’s quite fitting to see the expansion into bringing some of the other iconic characters into the mix.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As a massive fan of BrickHeadz, I’m pretty excited to see the most diverse collection of figures in quite a long time. The LEGO Group hasn’t been as invested in the theme over the past few years, so by comparison 2021 was already off to a great start with all of the new Pets releases and the like. And now that there are five additional builds to look forward to, there is plenty to be excited for this summer from the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!