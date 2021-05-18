AlphaWorks 50-ft. Alexa Smart Plug Extension Cord Reel now $75 (25% off) + more from $35

Today only, Woot is offering up to 56% off extension cords and air hose reels to ready your summer setup. One standout is the 50-foot AlphaWorks Alexa Smart Plug Extension Cord Reel for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $100, today’s offer is 25% of the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a waterproof IP64 casing, a mountable outdoor system that provides 50-feet of extension cable, and three AC outlets/smart sockets. Each of which can be controlled via physical switches, with a smartphone, or voice commands via compatible Alexa, Google Home/Assistant, IFTTT, and other devices. The 320-foot Wi-Fi range complements the ability to set timers, remotely engage power, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find some more affordable models below.

If the smart features aren’t important to you here, consider the the IronForge options that start at around $12.50 for running some power around your yard. They don’t have the smart features or the retractible reel system, but they do carry solid ratings from thousands at Amazon, blend in nicely with the lawn, and get the job done for even less.

Be sure to browse through today’s hose reel and extensions cable sale for additional options starting from $35 Prime shipped. There are several options on tap here that are great for the yard, workshop, garage, and more. Then check out this deal on Etekcity’s highly-rated Dual Smart Outdoor Plug and head over to our smart home guide for even more.

More on the AlphaWorks Extension Alexa Smart Plug Cord Reel:

WORLDS 1ST & ONLY SMART EXTENSION CORD REEL – This Commercial capable Extension Cord Reel Smart Plug is designed for all DIY or Professional applications. This Smart Reel is truly unique & the 1st ever for the market of cord reels. Built with Advanced Tech & Easy Voice Command design. Compatible with: WORKS WITH ALEXA, Google Home/Nest/Assistant, Smart Life App, IFTTT & WiFi/Voice Control, providing dependable performance, making this a solid choice for the everyday Hard Working American!

TECH SPECS – This Cord Reel has an ASTOUNDING AC 100V-240V 13A 1625W 50/60Hz power rating of electricity, supplying power for 3 AC Outlets/Smart Sockets independently or together, can be set w/ independent functioning timers by voice command (Wi-Fi Requirement: 2.4Ghz Only, No Hub Required) or control them by switch buttons (Each button has an indicator for recognition). Built w/ Advance Slow Retraction Technology (SRT) tech providing smooth consistent speed of orderly retraction at all times.

