Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $19 (Save 35%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger for $19.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, amounts to 35% in savings, and is a new all-time low. This MagSafe-compatible accessory from CHOETECH brings the magnetic wireless charging to your car with an air vent design. It can dish out 7.5W of power to your iPhone 12 series device while also making it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like while driving. This #1 new release carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

