Save $349 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is now taking up to $349 off unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro smartphones for Prime members starting at $769.99 for the 64GB model. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. You’ll also be able to lock-in the full $349 in savings on higher storage tier configurations.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then be sure to head below for more.

And for those looking to pair their new handset with a case, we’re tracking a series of discounts on Apple’s lineup of iPhone 11 series covers. Down to some of the best prices to date, you’ll be able to save on just about all of the cases ranging from silicone offerings to leather covers, folios, and more from $15.

But then be sure to hit up our Apple guide for even more price cuts today. We’re still tracking some notable pre-order discounts on the new 24-inch M1 iMac at an Amazon low, alongside AirPods Pro from $180. Or if you’re in the market for the latest handsets from Apple, right now iPhone 12 mini is FREE on Verizon including the new purple edition.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!