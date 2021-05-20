Star Wars: Squadrons hits $14, NBA 2K21 FREE, no-cost $10 credit at Epic Games Store, more

CDKeys is offering Star Wars: Squadrons on Origin for $14.19 as a digital download. You’d normally pay $40 for this title on Origin and today’s deal is the best available. In Star Wars: Squadrons you take flight as a first-person fighter pilot for either the New Republic or Imperial fleet. There’s both a single-player story mode as well as online multiplayer that allow you to traverse the worlds of Star Wars like never before. Join up with friends, or dive in solo and enjoy the beautiful scenery and space combat like never before. This is a fun game that I love to play every now and then as it’s a great break from other more fast-paced titles. Head below for other great deals, including how to get NBA 2K21 for FREE plus $10 to spend on the Epic Games Store.

Like we said, there’s a huge sale happening on the Epic Games Store right now. You can currently get a FREE $10 to spend on titles $14.99 or more, which would make them effectively $5 or higher. This is awesome if you want to pick up a game like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, OUTRIDERS, or even Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, something that all Epic Games Store users should take advantage of is picking up NBA 2K21 for FREE right now. That’s right, the iconic game is completely free right now. This game normally fetches $60 on Steam, so now’s a great time to pick it up, even if you’re not a huge basketball fan. Ready to learn more? Dive into our announcement coverage for extra details on the game. Don’t forget to swing by the Epic Games Store Mega 2021 sale landing page for other great discounts.

More PC game deals:

Did you see the news about Elite Dangerous? Well, the Odyssey expansion launched yesterday and allows people to walk on planets for the first time ever in the game. We took a deeper dive into what all the update includes right here. Also, console gamers will want to check out our daily game roundup which has plenty of other titles to consider picking up right now.

More on Star Wars: Squadrons:

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS : Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!