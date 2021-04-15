Days Gone, a PlayStation exclusive title, is making its way to desktops by way of Steam and the Epic Games Store. We got our first look at the title’s desktop port today, so without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Days Gone on PC.

Days Gone will launch on PC on May 18

Bend Studio is providing our first look at Days Gone for PC, which is slated to launch in just over a month. In the game you’ll follow the “epic journey” of Deacon St. John, who’s a former outlaw biker that’s now a drifter and bounty hunter trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world. He’ll scavenge supplies from abandoned buildings to craft items, barter with locals for gear, and maneuver around collapsed bridges, abandoned vehicles, ambush traps, and more.

First trailer released showing off Days Gone features on PC

Today, the trailer was released to show us the features of the game on PC. You’ll find that the team has “been hard at work to deliver our new and returning players a unique experience with Days Gone on PC.”

Some of those features include 21:9 UltraWide monitor support, with the game being optimized for the stretched resolutions. There’s also various enemies that you’ll come across in the open world including humans, wildlife, and feral creatures known as Freakers. Plus, you’ll enjoy an unlocked framerate for those with powerful enough hardware to handle that.

Given that many PCs are more powerful than consoles, you’ll be able to fight hordes of up to 500 Freakers at one time, and it’s “never felt so real.”

There’s also a new display customization option that lets you increase the level of foliage detail, draw distances, and other graphical customization. You can use first or third party controllers or “ride the Broken Road” with mouse and keyboard.

Capture your journeys through the “realistic and detailed world” with a new super resolution Photo Mode

Another feature coming thanks to the ample power a PC provides is a super resolution photo mode, which will allow you to capture stunning shots of the Days Gone world to post on social media and share with your friends.

Pricing and availability

Days Gone on PC will be available May 18 on both Steam and Epic Games Store. You can pre-order through both marketplaces starting today for $49.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s awesome to see more game studios breaking down the exclusivity barrier and bringing content to multiple platforms. I’m still waiting for titles like The Last of Us to come to PC, since I no longer have a PlayStation, but with Horizon Zero Dawn and now Days Gone making their way from Sony’s console over to desktop, there’s hope that it’ll happen in the future.

