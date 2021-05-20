FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Celeste $6, PAC-MAN $2, New Pokémon Snap $50, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $20 $6

In today’s best game deals, Sony is offering digital copies of the brilliant indie action platformer Celeste at $5.99. Regularly $20, and still fetching as much from Microsoft and on Switch, this is up to 70% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’ve yet to help “Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain,” now’s your chance to do so. This fantastic indie title features a narrative-driven action experience with amazing controls and instant re-spawns as well as “700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets.” And here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Celeste DLC. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including PAC-MAN, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Untitled Goose Game, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Shadow of the Colossus, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Thumper, Dead Cells...
Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s...
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; librar...
Mass Effect Legendary Edition falls to $45 on Origin, D...
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lets players land on new plane...
PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies,...
Score a Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $60 shipp...
Parallels Desktop 16.5 with M1 Mac support once again a...
Show More Comments

Related

80% off

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

From $2 Learn More

New Nintendo Indie World showcase starts now with 20 minutes of game reveals

Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon launches largest LEGO sale of the year, taking 20% off new 2021 kits from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More
New low

Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone has a 48MP quad-camera array at a low of $180

$180 Learn More
20% off

The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Memorial Day Sale

From $20 Learn More
85% off

Bring home a year of foodie magazine Bon Appetit for $4 right now (Reg. up to $30), more

$4/yr. Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 20, 2021 – Save on iPad Pro, Google Pixel 4, more

Listen now