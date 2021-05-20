Today’s best game deals: Celeste $6, PAC-MAN $2, New Pokémon Snap $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is offering digital copies of the brilliant indie action platformer Celeste at $5.99. Regularly $20, and still fetching as much from Microsoft and on Switch, this is up to 70% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’ve yet to help “Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain,” now’s your chance to do so. This fantastic indie title features a narrative-driven action experience with amazing controls and instant re-spawns as well as “700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets.” And here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Celeste DLC. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including PAC-MAN, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Untitled Goose Game, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Shadow of the Colossus, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

