PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon low at $20 + more accessories from $15

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing Tom Nook Edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA wired controller we have featured many times, just with an adorable Tom Nook rendering that’s ideal for your Animal Crossing collection. Alongside the back-mounted mappable buttons and 3.5mm audio jack, it features a detachable 10-foot cable with no batteries required and all of the usual gamepad controls. These affordable wired controllers are great for couch co-op setups and the like without spending the wireless tax. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More Switch accessory deals below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to dive into today’s roundup for all of the best console game deals as well as the ongoing Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale and the early summer eShop deals now live at up to 50% off. Then check out our coverage of Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage before you dive into ongoing Nintendo Club Mocchi Mocchi plush deals from $9 and the still available SNES wired controller.

More on the Animal Crossing Edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!