FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon low at $20 + more accessories from $15

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
$15+

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing Tom Nook Edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA wired controller we have featured many times, just with an adorable Tom Nook rendering that’s ideal for your Animal Crossing collection. Alongside the back-mounted mappable buttons and 3.5mm audio jack, it features a detachable 10-foot cable with no batteries required and all of the usual gamepad controls. These affordable wired controllers are great for couch co-op setups and the like without spending the wireless tax. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More Switch accessory deals below. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to dive into today’s roundup for all of the best console game deals as well as the ongoing Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale and the early summer eShop deals now live at up to 50% off. Then check out our coverage of Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage before you dive into ongoing Nintendo Club Mocchi Mocchi plush deals from $9 and the still available SNES wired controller

More on the Animal Crossing Edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $12...
Don’t let allergies hold you back: Vicks Personal...
Amazfit’s Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch lasts for 9-da...
Save up to $50 on ecobee’s smart light Switch+ wi...
Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon dis...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Lovecraft’s Untol...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze ...
Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim sees first...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More
25% off

PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hits Amazon all-time low at $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More
84% off

Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale now live from $6: One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
Save now

Parrot’s refurb. Anafi drone captures summer memories in 4K/21MP at $480 (Orig. $699), more

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Fossil takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping: Watches, wallets, more

From $16 Learn More
36% off

Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $127 before Memorial Day (Up to $140 off)

From $127 Learn More
Reg. $45+

Don’t let allergies hold you back: Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler now $38 (Reg. up to $50)

$38 Learn More