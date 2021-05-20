FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

Alongside the ongoing AniMAY sale, Nintendo has kicked off new eShop summer sale known as Kombat the Summer. That’s on top of some notable NEOGEO price drops for Switch and the “best reviewed Switch game of 2020,” Ori and the Will of the Wisps. With deals starting from just $4, this is great time to load up your Switch library with some retro classics, Warner Bros. titles including Mortal Kombat 11, LEGO games, and much more. Head below for our top picks from the latest eShop summer sale and be sure to check out the rest of today’s console game deals right here

eShop summer sale deals:

Here are the rest of today’s best console game deals, details on Mario Golf Super Rush, the latest entries to the Switch Online game library, and you can still score Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller for $35.  Then go check out the PowerA Waluigi Switch controller and Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage as well as Uniqlo’s island-inspired Animal Crossing streetwear collection

More on Ori and the Will of the Wisps:

Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience with deeply emotional storytelling, strikingly beautiful environments, and a stunning soundtrack. Master new skills to guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities.

