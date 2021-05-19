Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller for $35

After seeing the total number of Switch Online classic games rise to over 100 this morning, Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller is now back in-stock. All active Switch Online members can now purchase the rarely available wireless gamepad for $29.99 plus $5 shipping. Alongside the “full-size Super NES style controller” itself, you’ll find a USB charging cable in the package as well as the brand’s standard 12-month warranty. Just remember, this deal is only for Switch Online members and you’ll need to be logged in to complete your purchase. Head below for more details.

Well if you’re looking to enjoy the now over 100 titles available for Switch Online members as part of Nintendo’s classic game library, this is about as authentic a way to do it as possible. Essentially a 1:1 recreation of the original North American Super Nintendo Controller, you’ll find that classic two-tone gray design with the purple face buttons and charcoal D-pad as well as some modern amenities including a wireless connection to your Switch console. Additional details can be found below.

Here’s all of the latest titles to get added to the classic game library for Switch Online members, as well as details on February’s drop. Then go check out the latest online enhancements to Super Mario Party and the PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game as well as this morning’s console game deal roundup and the latest details on Mario Golf Super Rush.

More on the Nintendo wireless SNES controller:

Enjoy enhanced Super NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using a full-size Super NES style controller! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this wireless controller offers the perfect way to play these classic Super NES games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!