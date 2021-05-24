FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Little Nightmares II, Biomutant, more

-
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, currently $50 at Walmart, and even more via Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. If you haven’t added this Donkey Kong adventure to your Switch library yet, now’s your chance to do so. Invaders from the polar regions have taken Donkey’s bananas again and you must travel through seven worlds to get them back. It also features a new playable character, Funky Kong, with his own set of abilities and to make the game more accessible to younger/new players. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Trials of Mana, Little Nightmares II, Judgment, Resident Evil 2, Biomutant, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

