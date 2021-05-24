Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Little Nightmares II, Biomutant, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, currently $50 at Walmart, and even more via Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. If you haven’t added this Donkey Kong adventure to your Switch library yet, now’s your chance to do so. Invaders from the polar regions have taken Donkey’s bananas again and you must travel through seven worlds to get them back. It also features a new playable character, Funky Kong, with his own set of abilities and to make the game more accessible to younger/new players. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Trials of Mana, Little Nightmares II, Judgment, Resident Evil 2, Biomutant, and more.

