Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Little Nightmares II, Biomutant, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, currently $50 at Walmart, and even more via Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. If you haven’t added this Donkey Kong adventure to your Switch library yet, now’s your chance to do so. Invaders from the polar regions have taken Donkey’s bananas again and you must travel through seven worlds to get them back. It also features a new playable character, Funky Kong, with his own set of abilities and to make the game more accessible to younger/new players. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Trials of Mana, Little Nightmares II, Judgment, Resident Evil 2, Biomutant, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off
- Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller in-stock at $35
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Biomutant pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment PlayStation 5$32 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Celeste $6 (Reg. $20)
- FINAL FANTASY VII original PSN $8 (Reg. $16)
- Remake version now $40 at Amazon
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle $40 (Reg. $50)
- PAC-MAN PSN $2 (Reg. $4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Last Of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead on Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Xbox $64 (Reg. $160)
- Incl. Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins
- ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale: Save up to 75%
- Focus Home Interactive Xbox Publisher Sale: Save up to 80%
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!