With the big-time Days of Play sale now in full swing, Sony has now unveiled the June PlayStation Plus free games. While we are tracking some of the first price drops on Spider-Man Miles Morales as well as the Demon’s Souls remake today, we now know PlayStation Plus members will get FREE access to Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown on PS4 alongside the PS5 version of Operation: Tango starting next month. Head below for all of the details.

June PlayStation Plus free games

The June PlayStation Plus free games will go live starting on June 1, 2021 for all PlayStation Plus members. That means you have until May 31 to claim all of this month’s freebies including Battlefield V, Wreckfest on PS5, and more.

PlayStation 5 gamers will get a crack at cooperative spy adventure game, Operation: Tango, on the first day it releases via the PlayStation Store. It is filled with asymmetrical challenges as you and a friend join up “to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. It will remain free for eligible PS Plus members until Monday, July 5 — much like Star Wars: Squadrons on PS4. The latest starfighter combat experience set in the Star Wars universe regularly fetches $40 on PSN, but will be going free starting on June 1 with “the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PS VR.”

Lastly, we are getting Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown — SEGA’s iconic one-on-one battler that’s about to see a “feature-rich remaster.” It will be available on PlayStation Plus for 2-months (June and July) and will appear on PlayStation Now during the same time frame. “Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers will be able to test all-new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, while enjoying overhauled visuals and redesigned UI.” It will also go FREE June 1 and will remain as such until Monday, August 2.

Here are the May PlayStation Plus freebies if you haven’t scooped them up yet as well as our ongoing deal on the Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $60 shipped. The latest on the highly-anticipated Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is waiting for you here and be sure to dive into all of today’s fantastic Days of Play game deals that are live today.

More details from Sony:

Cooperative futuristic espionage, remastered martial arts mayhem and dogfights in a galaxy far, far away await you thanks to the PlayStation Plus game lineup for June. New titles Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown make their PlayStation debut, while Star Wars Squadrons gives you the chance to pilot iconic starcraft like the X-wing and TIE fighter. All three games will be available to play for PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, June 1. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!