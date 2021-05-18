Just after seeing the new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colorways go up for pre-order, we are now tracking a notable price drop on the standard white model Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5. Nationwide Distributors (98% positive from over 178,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the white DualSense controller for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and still going for as much at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $10 off, within $0.50 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The brand new adaptive triggers alongside haptic feedback highlight the latest gamepad design from the PlayStation brand, just be sure to browse through our review for some hands-on impressions. “From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.” The DualSense carries a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could score an older DualShock 4 for some light two-player PS5 action, but those are tough to get right now and are, in some cases, selling for closer to $65. The third-party PS5 controller market is still quite thin, but you might have some luck on Sony’s latest machine with a third-party PS4 gamepad, just don’t expect full functionality.

Remember to dive into our launch coverage and hands-on impressions of Sony’s PS5 and DualSense controller, then go hit up today’s roundup of console game deals while you’re at it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Days of Play freebies, the upcoming Among Us launch, and the May PlayStation Plus FREE games.

More on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller:

Haptic feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!