Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

Amazon
$100 off $320

Amazon is now offering up to $100 off Margaritaville frozen drink makers to prep you for summer cookouts. You can now score the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker for $319.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a brushed metallic housing with polished stainless steel accents and a nice self-dispensing lever so guests/family can get a refill on their own. It sports four pre-programmed drink settings (Margaritas, Daiquiris, Coladas, and Smoothies) as well as manual shave and blend controls for “customized consistency/blending.” An interesting auto-remix channel is in place to consistently blend and dispense each serving as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While you certainly won’t get all of the specific frozen concoction features, including the aforementioned presets and self-dispensing lever, you can achieve similar results with a far more affordable Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop at $90. It won’t take your guests to Margaritaville as authentically, but it’ll get pretty close for $230 less. Either way, score a 12-pack of Margaritaville Margarita Mix so you don’t have to squeeze all of those limes by hand. 

Check out the other Margaritaville drink mixer deals at Amazon right here for up to $100 in savings. Then head over to our home goods guide for deep deals on all things cooking and household essentials including furniture, kitchenware, coffee machines, DIY tool sets, and much more. 

More on the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker:

  • 4 pre-programmed drink settings: Margaritas, Daiquiris, Coladas & Smoothies
  • Settings can be programmed to mix either half-chamber or full-chamber batch sizes
  • Manual Shave & Blend controls for customized consistency/blending
  • Premium quality brushed metallic housing with polished stainless steel accents

