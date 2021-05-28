This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 4.3-quart stainless steel Bella Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80, this Best Buy exclusive is now $50 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also now among the most affordable options out there with this kind of capacity. Along with the attractive stainless steel housing, it features a 1400-watt heating element that drives the circular heat technology to cook your chicken, fries, and more with little to no oil. Other features include an adjustable thermostat to get the exact temperature you’re after, a built-in timer, and a dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s air fryer section will highlight just how notable today’s deal is. There is only one trustworthy option we can find on there for less than $30, and it’s a much smaller 1.1-quart Elite Gourmet Personal Air Fryer for just $2 less. While this one might be better for solo meals, at just $2 below our deal above it’s hard to recommend over the larger Bella option.

Looking for something larger and in the multi-cooker category instead? We are still tracking a notable price drop at Amazon on Ninja’s 6-quart Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying at $50 off the going rate. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Cuisinart’s highly-rated 12-Cup Coffeemaker, this offer on Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand, Amazon’s DEWALT 20V combo tool kit offers at up to 35% off, and eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum alongside a a series of great deals on its robot vacuums.

More on the Bella Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy and delicious meals with this 4.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer. The 1400W stainless steel heating element provides fast cooking, and Circular Heat technology distributes heat for evenly cooked fries and chicken. This Bella Pro Series air fryer has a 30-minute automatic timer for scheduling shutoff, and the dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray offer easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!