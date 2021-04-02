ROCCAT is expanding its gaming PC peripheral lineup with the all-new Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard. This new keyboard features the “ridiculously fast speed” of the company’s “groundbreaking Titan Optical Switch” technology. However, ROCCAT combined this technology with the brand’s “fan favorite Titan mechanical switch feeling” for those who like a tactile click when they type. Interested in what sets this keyboard apart from others on the market? Head below to find out more.

ROCCAT combines optical technology with a tactile feel in the Vulcan Pro keyboard

The use of Titan Optical Switches in ROCCAT’s latest keyboard gives them the ability to offer “response rates up to 100 times faster than conventional mechanical switches” plus “double the lifespan.” With features like this, ROCCAT is setting themselves apart from the rest when it comes to how long your keyboard will last and how fast you are in online games.

However, many gamers still enjoy the tactile feel and sound of standard mechanical keyboards, which is why they often stick to standard switches. Personally, I’ve generally avoided optical switches for this very reason, so it’s nice to see a company innovate like this. You’ll find a 1.8mm actuation point, which makes it “perfect for both gaming and typing.”

“Now serious PC gamers have two very fast optical switch options – Tactile or Linear – for the Vulcan Pro, which is our fastest keyboard yet,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Some PC gamers love the smooth ease of our Speed switches, while others prefer a bit more feedback which is where the Tactile switches come into play. Whatever your preference, the Vulcan Pro keyboards feel great, look beautiful on your desktop with their AIMO RGB lighting, and offer a true advantage by being faster than the competition.”

Pricing and availability

The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile Gaming Keyboard will retail for $199.99 and is available for pre-order now direct from ROCCAT or at Amazon with a ship date of April 11.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m very happy to see a company innovate past just normal optical switches that were based around a linear platform. Now that ROCCAT has an optical-tactile switch, hopefully, other brands will follow suit and launch similar offerings in the future.

Right now, I use one optical-based keyboard, the Huntsman Tournament Edition from Razer. My primary keyboard, the SteelSeries’s peripheral lineup offers premium features for a high-end setup, still uses a standard, though modified, mechanical switch. I would love to give the optical-tactile switch from ROCCAT a go at some point to see where it falls for me, but until then, if you’re in the market for the fastest keyboard around that still sports a nostalgic feel, give the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro a go.

