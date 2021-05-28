Add a three Kasa Dimmer Switches to your smart home for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $49.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $75 before they dropped down to $55 and now an additional $5 for more than 30% off. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. These no hub-required smart switches allow for full remote control over your lighting with your smartphone or Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands via compatible devices. Full dimming capabilities and scheduling are present and accounted for here, but you can also customize the way your lighting gently fades on and off as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Not interested in installing light switches? Take smart control right at the bulb instead. This $10 Sengled smart bulb offers up full voice and smartphone control with no hub-required and an impressive 4+ star rating from over 68,000 Amazon customers. This way you can achieve much of the same effect just by simply replacing a light bulb or two. And we have the 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs on sale for $27 as well.

Then head right over to our smart home hub to complete your new setup at a discount. You’ll find deals on Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell, this meross HomeKit Dual Outdoor Plug, the Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer, and a big-time deal on the ecobee SmartThermostat. Just be sure to dive into our Memorial Day deals including these Apple Watch Series 6 price drops and much more right here.

More on the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches:

Easy Guided Install: Neutral Wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

0%-100% Dimming with Scheduling: Adjust desired brightness with the button or Kasa app. Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep. Set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning.

