HP 28-inch 4K Monitor hits new low alongside 280Hz, QHD, more from $127 (Up to $175 off)

Amazon is offering the HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) for $379.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at other retailers, including HP. Today’s offer beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. Want to upgrade your PC or Mac setup? If so, HP’s creative-focused display is a sleek way to get the job done. It’s backed by a 28-inch 4K panel that’s ready to not only boost productivity, but also enrich your overall computing experience. Buyers will garner 178-degree viewing angles and even a variety of built-in color presets that are made with content creation in mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced as low as $127.

More monitors on sale:

The deals are far from over. Over the last few days we’ve spotted LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $297, the X Rocker Falcon Gaming Chair for $115, and a fully-adjustable aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50. Other notable discounts include desks from $30 and Dell’s Memorial Day sale with up to $579 off.

HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) features:

Built with an IPS Panel and HDR, this 4k monitor delivers vivid, life-like content and an ultra-broad color range

Create your sharpest content yet with 178° viewing angles on a 28-inch diagonal screen, bringing more detail into focus

Experience more freedom in your designs with factory color calibration for accurate and vivid colors you can count on right out of the box

