FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP 28-inch 4K Monitor hits new low alongside 280Hz, QHD, more from $127 (Up to $175 off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsHP
Save $175 From $127

Amazon is offering the HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) for $379.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at other retailers, including HP. Today’s offer beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. Want to upgrade your PC or Mac setup? If so, HP’s creative-focused display is a sleek way to get the job done. It’s backed by a 28-inch 4K panel that’s ready to not only boost productivity, but also enrich your overall computing experience. Buyers will garner 178-degree viewing angles and even a variety of built-in color presets that are made with content creation in mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced as low as $127.

More monitors on sale:

The deals are far from over. Over the last few days we’ve spotted LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $297, the X Rocker Falcon Gaming Chair for $115, and a fully-adjustable aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50. Other notable discounts include desks from $30 and Dell’s Memorial Day sale with up to $579 off.

HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) features:

  • Built with an IPS Panel and HDR, this 4k monitor delivers vivid, life-like content and an ultra-broad color range
  • Create your sharpest content yet with 178° viewing angles on a 28-inch diagonal screen, bringing more detail into focus
  • Experience more freedom in your designs with factory color calibration for accurate and vivid colors you can count on right out of the box

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals HP

About the Author

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $200

Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG UltraWides, 4K monitors, more from $197

$197 Learn More
Shop now

Dell Memorial Day sale takes up to $579 off UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more

$579 off Learn More
Save $103

Let LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor guide you to victory, now $297 (25% off)

$297 Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More