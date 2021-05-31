HP 28-inch 4K Monitor hits new low alongside 280Hz, QHD, more from $127 (Up to $175 off)

Amazon is offering the HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) for $379.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at other retailers, including HP. Today’s offer beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. Want to upgrade your PC or Mac setup? If so, HP’s creative-focused display is a sleek way to get the job done. It’s backed by a 28-inch 4K panel that’s ready to not only boost productivity, but also enrich your overall computing experience. Buyers will garner 178-degree viewing angles and even a variety of built-in color presets that are made with content creation in mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced as low as $127.
More monitors on sale:
- Acer 27-inch 1440p 75Hz: $200 (Reg. $250)
- ASUS 27-inch 1080p 280Hz: $310 (Reg. $399)
- Alienware 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz: $280 (Reg. $380)
- Acer Predator 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $336 (Reg. $450)
- MSI Creator 32-inch 4K: $700 (Reg. $875)
- LG 24-inch 1080p: $127 (Reg. $167)
The deals are far from over. Over the last few days we’ve spotted LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $297, the X Rocker Falcon Gaming Chair for $115, and a fully-adjustable aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50. Other notable discounts include desks from $30 and Dell’s Memorial Day sale with up to $579 off.
HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor (U28) features:
- Built with an IPS Panel and HDR, this 4k monitor delivers vivid, life-like content and an ultra-broad color range
- Create your sharpest content yet with 178° viewing angles on a 28-inch diagonal screen, bringing more detail into focus
- Experience more freedom in your designs with factory color calibration for accurate and vivid colors you can count on right out of the box
