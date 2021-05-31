Memorial Day has arrived and with it has come a collection of deals from all of the top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others. Giving you a chance to score some of the best prices of the year on the latest Apple products, smart home gear, TVs, and more, there is sure to be something on tap for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.
This Memorial Day is seeing an influx of notable Apple deals to headline all of the savings. Dropping a variety of the latest releases to the lowest prices of the year, you’ll find many of the most enticing offers in Best Buy’s annual sale. With up to $249 off M1 MacBook Pros at the best prices yet, there are also other discounts on TVs, smart home gear, and more.
The savings continue at Amazon, as you’ll be able to save $70 across the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup. Spanning everything from more entry-level offerings to cellular models and more, these are the best prices yet on Apple’s latest wearables, which are on sale from $329.
You’ll also be able to lock-in one of the first discounts on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $86 off through Memorial Day, marking yet another one of the best deals this year. Or if you’re finally looking to pull the trigger on AirPods Max, a rare Amazon discount has dropped them to the second-lowest price all-time.
There’s also no shortage of notable Google price cuts this year, either. Headlining all of the Memorial Day deals on this front is the Google Pixel 4 at one of the best prices of the year. Having dropped to $499, you’ll be able to take advantage of its 5.7-inch OLED display and other flagship features. That’s alongside the lowest price of the year on Google Pixel Buds at $119.
Branching out to the larger Android handset offerings, the ongoing OnePlus 8T discount at $569 has been joined by some other notable hardware deals. You’ll find everything right here, but don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game offerings, as well.
Before we dive into all of the most notable offers today in the world of tech, be sure to check out Amazon’s Echo Memorial Day sale. With notable price cuts on nearly all of the Alexa smart displays and speakers, you’ll be able to upgrade your smart home from $25.
- Nomad launches 20% off sitewide sale on all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more
- Satechi’s Memorial Day sale has arrived: Save up to 20% on Apple accessories and more
- Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off all-new MagSafe wallet cases, more
- DODOcase now offering rare 15% off sitewide for Memorial Day: iPhone 12 and iPad gear, more
- Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low, Android, 2021 models, more from $200
- ecobee SmartThermostat sees first discount of the year to $199 (Save $50), more from $80
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low at $150 (Save 25%), more
- Save up to $140 on Anker Nebula projectors: Capsule II R2-D2 $560, more from $230
- Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your next workout at $42
- DJI Osmo Pocket saves all your summer adventures in 4K, now down to $168 (New low)
- Fitbit Versa 3 drops to $200 alongside Charge 4/SE from $100 (Save up to 33%)
- Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross HomeKit Dual Plug now $23 (Reg. $31)
- Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories marked down from $13 in latest sale
- elago Memorial Day deals from $5: MagSafe stand, Pixel Buds case, AirPods ear hooks, more
- Nike adds new markdowns for summer up to 40% off: Air Zoom, Dri-FIT, more from $9
- Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $69 for Memorial Day (Reg. $100)
- Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale takes up to $500 off tool bundles + grills, storage, and more
- adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $5: Ultraboosts, more
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off Greenworks electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more
- Save up to $150 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba robotic vacuums for Memorial Day from $349
- Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event updates your sunglasses with 20% off sitewide + free shipping
- Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon
- Memorial Day multi-tool sale takes up to 52% off: Swiss+Tech, Smith & Wesson, more from $3
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Save extra 25% off Nike, adidas, more
- Royal Gourmet and Weber charcoal/pellet grills fall as low as $138 (Up to $200 off)
- Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)
- Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more
