Memorial Day has arrived and with it has come a collection of deals from all of the top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others. Giving you a chance to score some of the best prices of the year on the latest Apple products, smart home gear, TVs, and more, there is sure to be something on tap for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.

Best Apple Deals |

This Memorial Day is seeing an influx of notable Apple deals to headline all of the savings. Dropping a variety of the latest releases to the lowest prices of the year, you’ll find many of the most enticing offers in Best Buy’s annual sale. With up to $249 off M1 MacBook Pros at the best prices yet, there are also other discounts on TVs, smart home gear, and more.

The savings continue at Amazon, as you’ll be able to save $70 across the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup. Spanning everything from more entry-level offerings to cellular models and more, these are the best prices yet on Apple’s latest wearables, which are on sale from $329.

You’ll also be able to lock-in one of the first discounts on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $86 off through Memorial Day, marking yet another one of the best deals this year. Or if you’re finally looking to pull the trigger on AirPods Max, a rare Amazon discount has dropped them to the second-lowest price all-time.

Google and Android deals abound |

There’s also no shortage of notable Google price cuts this year, either. Headlining all of the Memorial Day deals on this front is the Google Pixel 4 at one of the best prices of the year. Having dropped to $499, you’ll be able to take advantage of its 5.7-inch OLED display and other flagship features. That’s alongside the lowest price of the year on Google Pixel Buds at $119.

Branching out to the larger Android handset offerings, the ongoing OnePlus 8T discount at $569 has been joined by some other notable hardware deals. You’ll find everything right here, but don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game offerings, as well.

Other notable tech deals |

Before we dive into all of the most notable offers today in the world of tech, be sure to check out Amazon’s Echo Memorial Day sale. With notable price cuts on nearly all of the Alexa smart displays and speakers, you’ll be able to upgrade your smart home from $25.

Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!