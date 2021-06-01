FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

As part of the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation sale, Amazon is now offering the 12-month PlayStation Now subscriptions for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 3-month subscription at $19.99, marked down 20% from the regular $25. Featuring direct streaming access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on PlayStation 4, there are also over 300 titles that can be downloaded alongside multiplayer modes and more. It is packed with amazing PlayStation Hits like Bloodborne and the Uncharted series and is a great way to bring some of these titles to a PC setup as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for the Days of Play PlayStation Plus offers. 

Amazon is also now offering 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $44.99, down from the regular $60. While this is a notable price on Amazon, you can score a year with free digital delivery right now at under $40 right here. Just keep in mind, we have seen this 1-year sub for far less a number of times this year and they could very well drop back down that low at some point. 

Learn more about the 2021 Days of Play sale right here and head over to our latest console roundup for all of the best game deals. Here’s the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal on PlayStation 5, in case you missed it, an ongoing deal on the PlayStation Back Button, and June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games

More on PlayStation Now:

  • Save money with this recurring 12-month subscription
  • PS Now delivers unlimited access to a growing library of over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, all with one subscription
  • Unlimited download access to 300+ PS4 and PS2 games in the PS Now library to your PlayStation 4 console
  • Stream directly to your PS4 or PC, and download PS4 & PS2 games to your PS4

PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies, deals, and much more

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at $40 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

June's PlayStation Plus FREE games: Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, more

Create the garden of your dreams with Sun Joe's 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 (Save $21+)

Redragon's 60% tournament-ready gaming keyboard sees new low at $48.50 (Save 25%)

Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Sierra's Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with LED and remote mist control, more now down to $34

RCA's 70-mile 4K outdoor OTA antenna falls to lowest price in years at $31.50

