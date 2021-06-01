Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

As part of the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation sale, Amazon is now offering the 12-month PlayStation Now subscriptions for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 3-month subscription at $19.99, marked down 20% from the regular $25. Featuring direct streaming access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on PlayStation 4, there are also over 300 titles that can be downloaded alongside multiplayer modes and more. It is packed with amazing PlayStation Hits like Bloodborne and the Uncharted series and is a great way to bring some of these titles to a PC setup as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for the Days of Play PlayStation Plus offers.

Amazon is also now offering 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $44.99, down from the regular $60. While this is a notable price on Amazon, you can score a year with free digital delivery right now at under $40 right here. Just keep in mind, we have seen this 1-year sub for far less a number of times this year and they could very well drop back down that low at some point.

Learn more about the 2021 Days of Play sale right here and head over to our latest console roundup for all of the best game deals. Here’s the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal on PlayStation 5, in case you missed it, an ongoing deal on the PlayStation Back Button, and June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games.

