Add the PlayStation Back Button to your collection at the lowest price ever, deals from $14

-
Reg. $30 $14

Target is now offering the PlayStation Back Button Attachment for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Or, $14.24 with free shipping for Target RedCard holders. Regularly $30, it has been listed at $20 on Amazon for several months now (when it’s in stock) and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. This Sony-made add-on brings an OLED display and additional customizable triggers to your PS4 DualShock controllers and might very well soon become a hard to get piece of PlayStation memorabilia for collectors. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers and you can learn more about it in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

While certainly a gimmicky-looking piece of kit to some, it was essentially Sony’s last-ditch effort to provide gamers something like the Xbox Elite controller. It attaches to your DS4 via the 3.5mm headphone jack (with audio pass-through) and provides a pair of paddle-like, mappable controls. Now’s your chance to score what might very well become a relic of PlayStation gaming’s past.

But you’re one of the lucky ones to have scored a PlayStation 5 already, you’ll likely be more interested in these ongoing price drops on the DualSense controller and PS5 camera. Just make sure you swing by this morning’s console game roundup for some of the very first deals on Spider-Man Miles Morales and the Demon’s Souls remake (among many others) and check out the upcoming June PlayStation Plus freebies right here

More on the PlayStation Back Button Attachment:

  • PlayStation DualShock 4 Back Button attachment
  • Two rear-buttons are mapable to any button of the controller
  • Dedicated button to remap back buttons
  • Digital screen shows currently-assigned buttons
  • You can save and choose from various pre-sets

