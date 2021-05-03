CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $26.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches on Amazon, today’s offer is more than 55% off the going rate, among the best prices of the year, and the lowest price we can find on a 1-year subscription. The last thing you need is to get stuck paying full price on another year because you waited until the last minute. Today’s offer ensures your paying about half the price and will just extend however many months are left on your current subscription time. These rock-bottom offers can tend to jump back up throughout the day, so grab one now while the price is right. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, PlayStation Plus memberships provide loads of deep deals on digital titles, access to the multiplayer suite in your favorite games, as well as the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5. That’s on top of the free game library Sony updates each month (you get to keep these games for as long as your membership is active) which includes Battlefield V, Wreckfest on PS5, and more in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PlayStation Among Us launch, the latest on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the new Nyko DualSense charging dock. All of today’s best game deals are in the usual place, just be sure to check out all of the now live Star Wars Day game deals and the best of our May the 4th coverage.

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

