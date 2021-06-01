FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Bot with LEGO-ready Brick Top now at $75 (Today only, Reg. $150)

-
wootiRobot
50% off $75

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently siting at $140 via Amazon third party sellers, this is up to 50% off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a programmable coding robot for kids and adults with 20 reactive sensors/features and a focus on STEM learning. Directly connecting with the iRobot Coding app, it provides three learning levels that will grow with you through your coding journey as well as a host of projects and activities. This model also includes the brick top that allows you to turn your robot into anything from a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4+ stars and you can get more details on what to expect in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

While it’s not quite as involved overall, a more affordable way to bring some coding fun home is with the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball. It goes for $50 at Amazon where it has received a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 customers. Around the size of a ping-pong ball, it packs a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights “into a tiny programmable robot.” 

Then go check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming Optimus Prime bot for iOS/Android before you head over to our LEGO hub for even more ways to keep the kids (and yourself) busy. We just got our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set and the latest LEGO Ideas, but you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the upcoming brick built LED lighting kits as well as all of the brand’s upcoming freebies and promotional kits for June

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code For a limited time, bring home the joy of creativity with an all-new bundle that includes the Brick Top for non-stop play and exploration! The Root® rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

iRobot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade your home network + kick cable rental fees to t...
AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at $155 (R...
Save up to $150 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba robotic v...
NETGEAR’s Orbi modem/router ditches ISP rental fe...
Save up to $170 on OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers to...
Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi ...
iRobot debuts Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal unit and m...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

Save up to $150 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba robotic vacuums for Memorial Day from $349

From $349 Learn More
Save 43%

Save up to 43% on ILIFE robotic vacuums starting at $126, today only

From $126 Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set impresses as the most popular creation of the year

Buy now Learn More

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Learn More

LEGO assembles new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, its largest creation to date

Learn More

June 2021 Reading List is full of page-turning thrillers and a romance novel that’s a must

Learn More