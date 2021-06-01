iRobot Root rt0 Coding Bot with LEGO-ready Brick Top now at $75 (Today only, Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently siting at $140 via Amazon third party sellers, this is up to 50% off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a programmable coding robot for kids and adults with 20 reactive sensors/features and a focus on STEM learning. Directly connecting with the iRobot Coding app, it provides three learning levels that will grow with you through your coding journey as well as a host of projects and activities. This model also includes the brick top that allows you to turn your robot into anything from a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4+ stars and you can get more details on what to expect in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

While it’s not quite as involved overall, a more affordable way to bring some coding fun home is with the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball. It goes for $50 at Amazon where it has received a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 customers. Around the size of a ping-pong ball, it packs a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights “into a tiny programmable robot.”

Then go check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming Optimus Prime bot for iOS/Android before you head over to our LEGO hub for even more ways to keep the kids (and yourself) busy. We just got our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set and the latest LEGO Ideas, but you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the upcoming brick built LED lighting kits as well as all of the brand’s upcoming freebies and promotional kits for June.

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code For a limited time, bring home the joy of creativity with an all-new bundle that includes the Brick Top for non-stop play and exploration! The Root® rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

