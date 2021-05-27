Ahead of June, the LEGO Group is detailing several upcoming promotional kits and freebies for builders to add to their collections. Headlined by a limited-edition blue minifigure keychain, there’s also a 10th anniversary Ninjago BrickHeadz pack and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the LEGO freebies available in June and all of the details on adding these to your collection.

LEGO kicks off June promotions with free minifigure keychain

Kicking things off, the LEGO Group will be starting June by trying to bolster its VIP member rewards program by including a freebie when you sign up. Starting next month and through the end of the year, you’ll be able to score a free Blue LEGO minifigure keychain just for creating an account. Becoming a VIP member is entirely free, so this should be at the top of any builders’ plans once next month rolls around. Unfortunately for those like myself who have been racking up points, the promotion only applies to new LEGO VIP members.

LEGO celebrates Ninjago 10th anniversary with new BrickHeadz

As for actual sets, the LEGO Group is trying something new with its promotional sets by offering some exclusive new BrickHeadz for Ninjago fans. As we’ve been reporting on throughout the year, 2021 is the 10th anniversary of the Ninjago theme, and there is now a new pack of the brick-built figures to celebrate.

Where the something new comes into play is that instead of these being thrown in for free with select orders, you’ll have to spend $85 on select Ninjago sets in order to be able to buy the kit at $10. This promotion is also restricted to being in-store only and will run from June 1 through the end of the month, or until stock runs out.

The build itself stacks up to three different characters from the series including a golden Lloyd BrickHeadz. That’s on top of a Nya Samurai X figure and Firstbourne dragon, which are inspired by the new Legacy expansion to the Ninjago theme.

Assemble a miniature McLaren Elva

Kicking off a week into June, the LEGO Group will also be assembling another freebie in the form of a miniature Speed Champions build. This creation is similar to supercar kits in the past and assembles yet another iconic roadster. The 85-piece creation crafts a slick blue McLaren Elva and will be available at no-cost on orders over $40. You’ll have from June 7 to June 20 in order to lock in the offer.

Swing ship ride

Toward the end of the month, builders will also be able to score yet another creation at no cost, and this one is certainly the most eye-catching of the bunch. Assembling a miniature swing ship ride, this LEGO freebie will be available starting on June 21 through the end of the month. Alongside a little ornate display base with a LEG GODT sign (“play well” in Danish) there’s also a pretty neat design for the ship itself. You’ll have to spend $85 or more to lock-in this one.

Best ways to cash in on the freebies

With quite a few new LEGO freebies landing in June that don’t require a specific theme to be purchased, we have a handful of recommendations on getting the most out of your money. Notably, both the new Marvel Daily Bugle, World Map Mosaic, and Everyone is Awesome sets will be officially available come the start of the month, giving you some extra incentives to pick them up. But in terms of the Ninjago BrickHeadz, any of the new Islands kits seem like easy recommendations to me.

9to5Toys’ Take

Often in these slumps between new collections of creations being unveiled, the LEGO Group gets creative with its promotions and freebie offers to bring in builders. And with a few months until all of the upcoming summer kits land, June is looking to be a prime time for the added incentives. But in my book, you can’t really tell from the latest promotions. Sure, free LEGO is free LEGO, but aside from the more exclusive Ninjago BrickHeadz, I don’t really see these being that enticing offers to go out of your way to lock in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!