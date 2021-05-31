May is now coming to a close, and after a month packed with new LEGO sets announced as we head into the summer months, we’re now turning our attention to the community-driven Ideas side of things. As we do each month, today, we’re highlighting several fan-made builds from the LEGO Ideas platform that are vying to join other official sets on store shelves. Headlined by a brick-built model of the solar system, May’s best LEGO Ideas also include a unique way to add some Middle Earth action to your library and a rendition of everyone’s favorite talking train. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Solar System highlights May’s best LEGO Ideas

Kicking off the best LEGO Ideas of the month, builder Lara2 Design is getting space enthusiasts a way to show off the solar system in their collections. The model leans on the more display-focused side of things, depicting all nine of the traditional plants, including Pluto, as to scale as you’ll find possible with LEGO bricks. Each one leverages some unique designs and sits on a display stand, which also packs some graphics of relevant constellations.

Having just gone up on LEGO Ideas, just shy of 700 builders have cast a vote of support so far. But with over 400 days, there is plenty of time to hit the next milestone and lock in its ticket to becoming an official set. Given how popular space has been of a theme in the world of LEGO Ideas, I could definitely see this one being a hit amongst NASA fans and builders alike.

Hobbit and Lord of the Rings Book Ends

One of the more popular themes from the LEGO Group that hasn’t seen much love as of late is Lord of the Rings. And with plenty of time to go until we’ll have the potential to assemble builds from the Amazon spin-off series that’s in the works, builder Kamen Lunch has crafted a pair of themed bookends for bringing classic moments from the franchise to your bookshelf.

The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings book ends showcase both the Shire and Mount Doom. There are some notable details sprinkled in, as well as fitting minifigures for the scenes that would make these the perfect way for fans to show off their hardcover copies of Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit.

So far, Over 1,300 LEGO builders have come together to vouch for the project. And with over 580 days to secure the remaining support. It’s definitely one of the more unique takes on an existing LEGO theme, which blends the typical play-style sets with a more display-worthy approach to make it one of the best Ideas projects to highlight from May.

LEGO Thomas the Tank Engine

Alongside expanding into the sitcom space for fans to assemble their favorite television characters, the LEGO Group has also been recently targeting builders who grew up on Sesame Street and Winnie the Pooh. In the same vein, creator Kaijubuildz caught our eye with their unique Thomas the Tank Engine model, which captures much of the same charm as the other mainstays in children’s programming we’ve seen before in brick-built form.

While younger builders were able to get their hands on some DUPLO kits in the mid-2000s centered around Thomas and all of the other trains, this LEGO Ideas project would give older builders who grew up on the series a chance to assemble a more display-worthy version of the iconic locomotive.

As of now, nearly 2,000 supporters have weighed in, giving this creation a solid chance to make it into the official review phase. That’s especially true considering over 590 days remain to lock in that elusive 10,000-supporter milestone.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

May also saw the entry of quite a few fan-made projects into the highly-sought-after 10,000 supporters club. While we’re still waiting on the verdict of the most recent LEGO Ideas review round from the start of the month, there is now quite an impressive list of builds that have garnered the required votes. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for May.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

