RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

-
Reg. $168 $99

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3-Tool Combo Kit for $99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $79 for the drill, $69 for the jigsaw, and $20 for the flashlight, making today’s deal a total value of $168. This is both a great start to your DIY adventure or good way to bolster your existing abilities. It never hurts to have a spare drill, and RYOBI’s flashlight, as well as jigsaw, are indispensable tools in any kit. These are all part of the ONE+ 18V system, meaning batteries here will work with any other compatible tool, of which there are hundreds to choose from. I use RYOBI tools personally and love the performance they give while staying budget-friendly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If utilizing a jigsaw cord-free isn’t a huge deal for you, BLACK+DECKER has you covered at a much lower cost. Just $35.50 shipped at Amazon scores you a corded jigsaw that’ll function very similarly to today’s lead deal. It even features Smart Select, giving you the ability to fine-tune how the jigsaw works for your specific application.

More on RYOBI’s Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. This orbital jig saw provides cutting performance equivalent to a corded jig saw with the portable convenience of battery power. The SPEEDMATCH selector improves cut quality by allowing you to match the speed and orbital settings for a wide array of materials. For enhanced precision, a separate variable-speed dial lets you select between 1100 and 3000 strokes per minute and RYOBI’s innovative BladeSaver feature allows access to unused teeth with the adjustable base, extending the blade life.

