L.L. Bean cuts up to 50% off new markdowns for summer from $30: Pullovers, shorts, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean offers up to 50% off new markdowns including boots, pullovers, jackets, vests, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Signature Linen Cotton Shorts that are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These shorts will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re designed for comfort with a stretch-infused fabric that’s lightweight and breathable. The khaki color is also timeless to wear for years to come and the length is also flattering. Score even more deals from L.L. Bean by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the COACH Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Apple Watch bands, wallets, and more.

