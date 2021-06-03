FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker wireless charging-ready Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds now $42.50 (Reg. $60)

Reg. $60 $42.50

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $42.49 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. Alongside the 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms, these headphones have up to 35-hours of wireless runtime alongside a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 1.5-hours of listening time. The included case can be charged up over USB-C or wirelessly on your Qi pad, while an IPX7 waterproof rating protects them against light rain and sweaty workouts. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Anker, save some cash and go with its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds. They come in at $36 shipped on Amazon where they carry a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds. You’ll get an even longer wireless runtime at 40-hours as well as the IPX7 rating, but the quick charge feature isn’t quite as substantial and there is no wireless charging supported here. 

We are also still tracking a 25% price drop on Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones if you’re looking for an over-ear solution. Be sure to check out the brand’s new Life Q35 headphones, then head over to our deal hub for even more deals including up to 33% off Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds, offers on Google’s latest Pixel Buds, and Sony’s popular XM4 ANC model. Just don’t forget about these rare AirPods Max price drops as well. 

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds:

  • Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.  
  • 3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

Amazon

