A new month has arrived and the LEGO Group is debuting a new collection of its creations to celebrate. With plenty of creations to assemble, you’ll find builds spanning everything from Marvel and Harry Potter to the first Architecture and Speed Champions sets of the year and more. With the entire lot now being available for purchase, you’ll want to head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for June.

LEGO fans have already had quite a few new collections of kits launch throughout 2021 so far, but a new month has arrived, and that means even more models to assemble. You’ll still find highlights of the January, March, and April waves in our previous coverage, but for now, it’s time to sift through all of the just-released builds. There are quite a few highly anticipated kits making a debut today, including the largest Marvel creation to date alongside an 11,000-piece mosaic, 20th anniversary kits from the Wizarding World, and more.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

World Map

Headlining all of the new creations in June, the LEGO Group expanded its collection of Art mosaic kits with the largest build ever assembled. At least in terms of the number of pieces, the new World Map stacks up to 11,695 pieces and brings a unique piece of brick-built decor to your space. Alongside just depicting all of the continents, it uses brightly colored bricks in order to showcase the depths of the ocean around the globe. After being announced last week, it is now available for purchase at $249.99.

Everyone Is Awesome

June is also the start of Pride month, and the LEGO Group is taking that as an opportunity to launch its first creation in celebration of that. Assembling 11 monochromatic minifigures, the new Everyone Is Awesome set is one of the more unique kits we’ve seen as of late that will be just as appealing for those looking to score some of the popular minifigures as it is for LGBTQA+ builders. Now available for $34.99, you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Marvel

While we’ll still have to wait a few months for arguably the more popular of the two Disney properties, Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to now that June has rolled around in the LEGO world. Headlined by the largest Marvel creation to date, other new creations this month deliver the first builds inspired by the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Check out everything below.

Daily Bugle: $299.99 | 3,772 pieces

| 3,772 pieces Shang-Chi – Battle at the Ancient Village​: $39.99 | 400 pieces

| 400 pieces Shang-Chi – Escape from The Ten Rings​: $29.99 | 321 pieces

| 321 pieces Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle: $19.99 | 305 pieces

| 305 pieces Spider-Man versus Venom and Iron Venom: $14.99 | 63 pieces

Architecture

The popular LEGO Architecture theme is also getting its first creation for 2021 come summer with a new brick-built version of the Taj Mahal. Stacking up to 2,022 pieces, the build isn’t anywhere as large as the Creator Expert model from a few years back, but still delivers a display-worthy recreation of the iconic monument at $129.99.

Harry Potter

The brick-built Wizarding World is also celebrating its 20th anniversary since the first kits were released, with the LEGO Group having announced a wave of sets earlier in April. Now after months of waiting, fans can finally score these new Harry Potter creations for themselves. You can get all of the details in our original launch coverage, or just check out the full list of builds below.

Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: $129.99 | 1,176 pieces

| 1,176 pieces Harry Potter & Hermione Granger: $119.99 | 1,673 pieces

| 1,673 pieces Hogsmeade Village Visit: $79.99 | 851 pieces

| 851 pieces Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess: $59.99 | 876 pieces

| 876 pieces Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter: $39.99 | 397 pieces

| 397 pieces Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix: $39.99 | 597 pieces

| 597 pieces Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson: $29.99 | 264 pieces

| 264 pieces Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake: $19.99 | 217 pieces

Speed Champions

After being missing in action through the first half of the year, the popular theme Speed Champions is finally getting some new creations. The LEGO Group is leaving the gate by launching five new kits spanning various iconic automaker manufacturers. Check out all of the new cars you can add to your brick-built garage down below.

Mopar Dodge/SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Challenger: $49.99 | 627 pieces

| 627 pieces Chevrolet Corvette C8-R and 1968 Corvette C3: $29.99 | 512 pieces

| 512 pieces Koenigsegg Jesko: $19.99 | 280 pieces

| 280 pieces Toyota GR Supra: $19.99 | 299 pieces

| 299 pieces McLaren Elva: $19.99 | 263 pieces

BrickHeadz

For BrickHeadz collectors, June is also seeing the introduction of five new LEGO characters in the form of everything from Harry Potter sets to Disney icons and more. Check all of them out below.

Harry, Hermione, Ron & Hagrid: $24.99 | 466 pieces

| 466 pieces Voldemort, Nagini & Bellatrix: $24.99 | 344 pieces

| 344 pieces Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey & Louie: $24.99 | 340 pieces

| 340 pieces Dalmatian: $14.99 | 252 pieces

| 252 pieces Daisy Duck: $9.99 | 110 pieces

More to come from LEGO in 2021

