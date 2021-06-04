It is now time to gather up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. The all-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote went on sale this morning alongside a wide-ranging B&H event featuring iPads, AirPods Max, and much more. But it is now time to take a closer look at all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Cosmic Frontline AR, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Harvey’s New Eyes, Chess Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioMaster Pro: Mastering App: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ninja Shadow : The Samurai War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lilium-Income,Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot Ground School: $80 (Reg. $100)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Desktop Stickers: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Very Hungry Caterpillar:

Now with Apple ARKit, the Very Hungry Caterpillar comes to life wherever you are. With Augmented Reality you can see the caterpillar and you can still see the world around you. Watch him appear in your living room, on your kitchen table, in your garden, or anywhere you want to play with him. Hatch him from an egg, feed him tasty fruit. My Very Hungry Caterpillar will captivate you as he crawls around your environment. Help him explore your world, or take a peek into his colorful toy box. There are lots of surprises to discover. Pop floating bubbles and watch out for the wind-up Grouchy Ladybug!

