Today’s best game deals: Judgement $25, Untitled Goose $12, Spelunky 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering SEGA’s Judgement on PS5 and Xbox for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Update: Now matched on Amazon at $25. Still on sale for $30 shipped at Amazon, this one regularly fetches $40 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. From the creators of the Yakuza series, Judgement tells the story of disgraced lawyer Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. But this one is as much a legal suspense thriller as it is a hard knuckle brawler where players take “down groups of thugs with sweeping blows in Crane Style, then switch to Tiger to overwhelm a single foe with a series of powerful strikes.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, This War of Mine, Monopoly on Switch, Spelunky 2, ongoing price drops on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Wattam PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $59 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $20 (Reg. $30+)
- This War of Mine: Complete Switch $4 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- MONOPOLY Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Thomas Was Alone Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus three exclusive art cards
- Rayman Legends Definitive Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- South Park Fractured but Whole Switch $15 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- No Man’s Sky w/ Live Gold $30 (Reg. $50)
- Unravel Two Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
