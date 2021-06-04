FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Judgement $25, Untitled Goose $12, Spelunky 2 $12, more

-
Reg. $40 $25

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering SEGA’s Judgement on PS5 and Xbox for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Update: Now matched on Amazon at $25. Still on sale for $30 shipped at Amazon, this one regularly fetches $40 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. From the creators of the Yakuza series, Judgement tells the story of disgraced lawyer Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. But this one is as much a legal suspense thriller as it is a hard knuckle brawler where players take “down groups of thugs with sweeping blows in Crane Style, then switch to Tiger to overwhelm a single foe with a series of powerful strikes.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, This War of Mine, Monopoly on Switch, Spelunky 2, ongoing price drops on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

