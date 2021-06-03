FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, Avengers $10, Monopoly Switch $10, more

-
AmazonApps GamesCapcom
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Resident Evil 3 remake from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available on PSN for $19.79 and matched on Xbox via GameStop. Regularly as much as $60 digitally and more like $30+ in physical form, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and one the lowest prices we have tracked. Players are heading back to Raccoon City with an all-new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized control scheme to update the 1999 classic. This one also comes with Resident Evil Resistance, an online 4 vs. 1 asymmetrical multiplayer mode where “players can create their own survival horror experience in the Resident Evil universe.” The latest in the series, Resident Evil Village, is still up at full price on Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, This War of Mine, Monopoly on Switch, Death Stranding, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

