At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TONOR’s USB-C Condenser Mic (41% off)

TONOR Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is offering its Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand for $17.84 Prime shipped when the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Pairing the coupon with a recent price drop leaves you with 41% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take digital communication to the next level by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. Not only will you get a sleek-looking microphone, you’ll also receive a tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and more. An integrated USB-C port is how this device is connected to PCs, Macs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Protect the surface of your desk while also enhancing its look with this extended desk pad at $5 Prime shipped. Today’s savings easily cover the expense and you’ll still have quite a bit left over. It spans 23.6 by 11.8 inches and is perfect for resting a mouse, keyboard, and your new microphone on top of. So far, this desk pad has garnered an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag this black and white leather gaming chair at $90 or one of today’s desk deals from $64. A couple of other notable discounts include this HomePod-ready outlet shelf at under $6 alongside Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Microphone at $34.50. And if you’d like a more premium solution, be sure to look at our coverage of EPOS B20 microphone with a solid aluminum shell.

TONOR Condenser USB Microphone features:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

