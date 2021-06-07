At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TONOR’s USB-C Condenser Mic (41% off)

TONOR Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is offering its Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand for $17.84 Prime shipped when the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Pairing the coupon with a recent price drop leaves you with 41% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take digital communication to the next level by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. Not only will you get a sleek-looking microphone, you’ll also receive a tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and more. An integrated USB-C port is how this device is connected to PCs, Macs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Protect the surface of your desk while also enhancing its look with this extended desk pad at $5 Prime shipped. Today’s savings easily cover the expense and you’ll still have quite a bit left over. It spans 23.6 by 11.8 inches and is perfect for resting a mouse, keyboard, and your new microphone on top of. So far, this desk pad has garnered an average 4.6/5 star rating.
Keep the ball rolling when you snag this black and white leather gaming chair at $90 or one of today’s desk deals from $64. A couple of other notable discounts include this HomePod-ready outlet shelf at under $6 alongside Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Microphone at $34.50. And if you’d like a more premium solution, be sure to look at our coverage of EPOS B20 microphone with a solid aluminum shell.
TONOR Condenser USB Microphone features:
- Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.
- Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.
- Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.
