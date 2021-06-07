Under Armour offers new summer markdowns from $20: Golf polos, joggers, more

Under Armour Outlet offers up to 50% off new markdowns for summer. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Match Play Shorts that are currently marked down to $49 and origianlly went for $65. This style is lightweight, highly breathable, and feature a stretch-engineered waistband for added comfort. The material is also sweat-wicking, which is great for summer events and they can be dressed up or down easily. You can currently choose from two versatile color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Pullover is currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. This pullover is a style you can wear year-round and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, leggings, and more. I also love the pink coloring and it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light.

