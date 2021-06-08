FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Big Clock, SketchParty TV, CodeRunner 4, more

-


All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside today’s MacBook Pro all-time lows, we also spotted solid price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, but for now, we are moving on to Tuesday’s best app deals on Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning’s collection of discounts is headlined by titles such as Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets, SketchParty TV, Heroes of Loot, CodeRunner 4, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s most notable deals on Mac and iOS apps. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PlayTally: Apple Music Stats: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2020: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Pitch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Attack TD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: CodeRunner 4: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $40, Disco Elysium $28, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tide Guide: Live Tide Charts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioStretch: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $10 (Reg. $20)

More on Big Clock:

New Animated Digital Clock of 2021. Turn Your iPhone into Big Clock. Simple and beautiful Digital clock designed for Table Stand. App includes Features: Clock Widget with seconds, Full Screen Digital Clock, Beautiful Gradient Themes, 24-12 hr Format, Calendar View, and many other exciting features…

