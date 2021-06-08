FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $40, Disco Elysium $28, more

Reg. $50 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for $39.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Regularly $50, this is the first notable discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. After an “an ethereal apocalypse” is invoked, players are caught between a battle of gods and demons in this modernized re-release of the Shin Megami classic. It has remastered visuals and backgrounds as well as additional difficulty settings, saving at any moment, and voiced audio in both Japanese and English. “The remains of the world is swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city…the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Spelunky 2, Resident Evil Village, F1 2020, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

