Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $40, Disco Elysium $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for $39.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Regularly $50, this is the first notable discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. After an “an ethereal apocalypse” is invoked, players are caught between a battle of gods and demons in this modernized re-release of the Shin Megami classic. It has remastered visuals and backgrounds as well as additional difficulty settings, saving at any moment, and voiced audio in both Japanese and English. “The remains of the world is swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city…the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Spelunky 2, Resident Evil Village, F1 2020, and much more.

