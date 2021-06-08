Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $40, Disco Elysium $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for $39.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Regularly $50, this is the first notable discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. After an “an ethereal apocalypse” is invoked, players are caught between a battle of gods and demons in this modernized re-release of the Shin Megami classic. It has remastered visuals and backgrounds as well as additional difficulty settings, saving at any moment, and voiced audio in both Japanese and English. “The remains of the world is swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city…the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Spelunky 2, Resident Evil Village, F1 2020, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- F1 2020 PSN $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- OlliOlli Xbox $1 (Reg. $10)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $21.50)
- Universal Classics Pinball Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete Switch $4 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- MONOPOLY Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Thomas Was Alone Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Child of Light Ultimate Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
