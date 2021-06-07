Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS4, PS5 and Xbox for $49.94 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. That’s $10 off the going rate and the one of the first notable price drops we have tracked on the latest Resident Evil title. After RE 7 reinvigorated the franchise, followed by a series of well-received remakes, Village is here to continue the story. The eighth major installment in the franchise, Chris Redfield makes an appearance as Ethan travels to a mysterious European village to rescue his family. Werewolves, terrifying sea creatures, Lady Dimitrescu, evil dolls, and even more combat are waiting for you in Resident Evil Village. Whether you gave the free demos a shot or not, now’s your chance to own the latest RE title at a discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Cuphead, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Spelunky 2, Persona 5 Royal, and much more.

