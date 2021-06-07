Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS4, PS5 and Xbox for $49.94 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. That’s $10 off the going rate and the one of the first notable price drops we have tracked on the latest Resident Evil title. After RE 7 reinvigorated the franchise, followed by a series of well-received remakes, Village is here to continue the story. The eighth major installment in the franchise, Chris Redfield makes an appearance as Ethan travels to a mysterious European village to rescue his family. Werewolves, terrifying sea creatures, Lady Dimitrescu, evil dolls, and even more combat are waiting for you in Resident Evil Village. Whether you gave the free demos a shot or not, now’s your chance to own the latest RE title at a discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Cuphead, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Spelunky 2, Persona 5 Royal, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete Switch $4 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- MONOPOLY Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Thomas Was Alone Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- South Park Fractured but Whole Switch $15 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- No Man’s Sky w/ Live Gold $30 (Reg. $50)
- Unravel Two Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console
Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
