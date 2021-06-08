Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand $30 (Save 58%), more

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Native Union Dock Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 58% alongside dropping the price for the first time this year and marking a new all-time low. Native Union’s Dock Charger is a much more premium way to review your smartphone than the average Qi pad. Sporting a fabric-wrapped design, it’ll prop up your device for keeping an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day while supplying as much as 10W of power. It also supports powering up a device in both portrait and landscape orientations. Over 320 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save $70)
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Pad: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium hits Amazon all-time low at $400 shipped (Reg. $600)
- Hiluckey 25000mAh Solar Power Bank: $32 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S21 Case: $14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time low arrives (Save 30%)
- CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32% discount to new all-time low at $55
- RAVPower 65W USB-C Charger: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- CHOETECH 10W Qi Car Mount: $18 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale starting at $9
- TaoTronics Aluminum Desk Lamp w/ USB Port: $33 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- CHOETECH 20W USB-C Charger: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- MagSafe Charger Aluminum Stand: $14 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds: $32 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Continue using your phone as an alarm or media player while it tops off on battery life with this wireless dock-style charger. The sleek fabric design makes for a stylish addition to countertops or nightstands. The DOCK wireless charger has been meticulously designed to provide the optimal viewing angle for video calls and facial recognition. The dual-coil wireless charger allows for easy access to your phone while charging in both landscape and portrait modes.
Other wireless chargers can generate too much heat, pausing charging to your device to lower operating temperature. DOCK wireless charger is built with a unique thermal protection sensor and foreign object detector providing fast and safe operation – always.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!