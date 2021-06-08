Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand $30 (Save 58%), more

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Native Union Dock Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 58% alongside dropping the price for the first time this year and marking a new all-time low. Native Union’s Dock Charger is a much more premium way to review your smartphone than the average Qi pad. Sporting a fabric-wrapped design, it’ll prop up your device for keeping an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day while supplying as much as 10W of power. It also supports powering up a device in both portrait and landscape orientations. Over 320 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Continue using your phone as an alarm or media player while it tops off on battery life with this wireless dock-style charger. The sleek fabric design makes for a stylish addition to countertops or nightstands. The DOCK wireless charger has been meticulously designed to provide the optimal viewing angle for video calls and facial recognition. The dual-coil wireless charger allows for easy access to your phone while charging in both landscape and portrait modes. Other wireless chargers can generate too much heat, pausing charging to your device to lower operating temperature. DOCK wireless charger is built with a unique thermal protection sensor and foreign object detector providing fast and safe operation – always.

