Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium hits Amazon all-time low at $400 shipped (Reg. $600)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth) for $399.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Samsung. Regularly as much as $600, today’s deal is up to $200 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is the titanium model with “military-grade durability and water resistance” as well as 50,000+ watch faces and a battery that can “go for more than a day on a single charge.” Alongside voice command support and notifications from your smartphone, it features advanced sleep, health, and fitness tracking including ECG monitoring, seven fitness activities, and a built-in run coach. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

You will also find a host of other Samsung smartwatches on sale as part of Amazon’s Father’s Day sale starting from $199.99 shipped. While all below the current MSRPs, the deals aren’t particularly notable on the other models here. Having said that, they definitely make for great lower-cost alternatives to today’s titanium variant and include much of the same feature set otherwise.

Prefer to take the Apple route for dad or yourself? This morning saw various Apple Watch Series 6 models on sale for $329 shipped via Amazon with up to $70 in savings. You can browse through all of those options right here. Or, head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for even more discounted options starting from $85 shipped.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium:

TITANIUM DESIGN. TIMELESS APPEAL: Galaxy Watch3 Titanium combines style – 50,000-plus watch faces and premium band – with military-grade durability ²and water resistance

LEAVE YOUR PHONE BEHND: Galaxy Watch3 Titanium gives you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity

You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone

