FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium hits Amazon all-time low at $400 shipped (Reg. $600)

-
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $600 $400

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth) for $399.99 shipped. Also matched directly from Samsung. Regularly as much as $600, today’s deal is up to $200 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is the titanium model with “military-grade durability and water resistance” as well as 50,000+ watch faces and a battery that can “go for more than a day on a single charge.” Alongside voice command support and notifications from your smartphone, it features advanced sleep, health, and fitness tracking including ECG monitoring, seven fitness activities, and a built-in run coach. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You will also find a host of other Samsung smartwatches on sale as part of Amazon’s Father’s Day sale starting from $199.99 shipped. While all below the current MSRPs, the deals aren’t particularly notable on the other models here. Having said that, they definitely make for great lower-cost alternatives to today’s titanium variant and include much of the same feature set otherwise.  

Prefer to take the Apple route for dad or yourself? This morning saw various Apple Watch Series 6 models on sale for $329 shipped via Amazon with up to $70 in savings. You can browse through all of those options right here. Or, head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for even more discounted options starting from $85 shipped

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium:

  • TITANIUM DESIGN. TIMELESS APPEAL: Galaxy Watch3 Titanium combines style – 50,000-plus watch faces and premium band – with military-grade durability ²and water resistance
  • LEAVE YOUR PHONE BEHND: Galaxy Watch3 Titanium gives you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity
  • You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Panera teams up with Amazon to offer 40% + $3 credit fo...
Elgato Cam Link 4K gaming and DSLR capture device hits ...
Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon...
Score dad a steel Mixology Bartender Kit while they are...
Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi RJO Smart Garage Door Opener ...
Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III r...
eufy’s Smart Lock Touch packs a fingerprint reade...
Dive into Apple Lossless music: Philips SHP9500 HiFi Ov...
Show More Comments

Related

$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
$3 credit

Panera teams up with Amazon to offer 40% + $3 credit for Prime Day orders

40% off Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 8, 2021 â Intel MacBook sale, Apple Watch Series 6 $70 off, more

Listen now
Reg. $130

Elgato Cam Link 4K gaming and DSLR capture device hits Amazon low at $99 (Reg. $130)

$99 Learn More

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazonâs 2-day shopping event?

Learn More
40% off

Score dad a steel Mixology Bartender Kit while they are 40% off at Amazon, deals from $15.50

$15.50+ Learn More
50% off

Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $413+

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi RJO Smart Garage Door Opener bundle now $370 (Reg. $413+)

$370 Learn More