Garmin’s vívomove HR sports a classic style with smart features at a low of $99

New low $99

BuyDig is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Premium Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped in Gold/Leather. For comparison, it goes for $140 from Amazon third-party sellers and today’s deal beats our last mention by $39, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a classic watch style with smart features, this wrist piece is designed for both work and play. It shows incoming calls, texts, calendar reminders, and more when paired with your smartphone. You’ll even find heart rate monitoring available here, as well as all-day stress tracking, steps, sleep monitoring, and more. With the ability to last five days in smart mode and an additional two weeks in watch-only mode, this is a great timepiece to travel with as it doesn’t require frequent charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Band doesn’t have as timeless of a design, but it still tracks your health metrics and handles notifications for just $30. That’s a full 70% below Garmin’s model above while still offering 10-days of use on a single charge. Want to see if Wyze Band is right for you? Our hands-on review takes a deep dive into the budget-focused fitness wearable.

For other ways to track fitness goals, check out this deal we found earlier today. It nets you a HealthKit-enabled smart scale for $20, which is up to 40% off its normal going rate. Made by eufy, this smart scale features a sleek design and easily pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth for a simple setup.

More on the Garmin vívomove HR:

  • Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)
  • Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
  • Wellness monitoring tools, such as all-day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep

