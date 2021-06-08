After launching this morning, the latest addition to Aqara’s lineup of smart home accessories is now seeing its first price cut. Via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, right now you can drop the price on the new Aqara M2 HomeKit Smart Hub to $49.29 shipped when code M2HUBRD1 has been applied at checkout. Debuting with a $58 list price, today’s discount takes 15% off to mark a new all-time low. Arriving as the latest centerpiece of Aqara’s smart home ecosystem, its new M2 hub connects with all of the brand’s other accessories over Zigbee 3.0. There’s still HomeKit support here front and center, but with a new design that brings Ethernet into the mix for more reliable connectivity. So far it carries a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Aqara has long been one of the most notable brands out there for outfitting your smart home with HomeKit-enabled devices at an affordable price. Just like its predecessor, the new Aqara M2 Smart Hub continues that legacy with support for a multitude of devices ranging from motion detectors and contact sensors to temperature monitors, alarms, and more. So be sure to check out all of the accessories right here to begin building out a new smart home setup.

For a better idea of what to expect from Aqara, how it connects with HomeKit, and its lineup of Zigbee accessories, be sure to dive into our hands-on review. We’re big fans of the brand here at 9to5Toys, and the latest addition delivers all of the same features as before, but in a more reliable form-factor thanks to the added Ethernet. Then go check out our smart home guide for even more discounts this week.

Aqara M2 Smart Hub features:

One Aqara Hub M2 can connect up to 128 Aqara devices (Zigbee repeaters required). Zigbee 3.0 Support, supports all the latest Aqara devices based on the fastest, most stable, and energy-efficient technology. Control your existing IR devices such as fans, air conditioners, TVs from any part of your room by voice and via home automations (indoor use only). Wired connection via Ethernet RJ45 for extra stability and lower response time. More flexible installation with USB power.

