Battlefield 2042 is already on sale for PC at $49.50, more from $7

CDKeys is offering Battlefield 2042 on Origin for $49.69 as a digital download pre-order. For comparison, this game has a retail price of $60 and just became available for pre-order yesterday, making today’s discount a new low that we’ve tracked. Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the franchise, and is a “natural evolution” of the game. You’ll take part in all-out war, spanning many vast and different areas. There are unique challenges presented here, as well, where you’ll have to not only battle up to 127 other players, but also dynamic world events like tornadoes, rockets, and more. Not sure if you’ll be a fan? We took a deeper dive into what the game will have to offer yesterday, so be sure to give that a look. Also, head below for other great PC game deals that we’ve found if you’re not a Battlefield fan.

More PC game deals:

Don’t forget to check out our console game roundup, which features Borderlands 3, Uncharted Lost Legacy, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more. Also, the E3 2021 Summer Game Fest kicks off this today, so we’ve got everything you need to know about upcoming announcements right here.

More on Battlefield 2042:

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. 

