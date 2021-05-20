While we got a glimpse as to what’s to come this summer for The Sims 4, June 1 will be the start of upcoming content for the game. It’s starting with the The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack, which will allow you to become the interior decorator that you’ve always wanted to be. The latest Sims 4 blog was translated from Simlish and is written by Patina Wainscot, an interior designer inside of the Sims 4 game, so let’s take a look at what she has to say.

Get to know your clients in The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack

The latest game pack for The Sims 4 makes you a Dream Home Decorator. The all-new blog post about the upcoming release starts with taking us through how to manage clients. You’ll want to get to know your client’s likes, dislikes, and preferences. Patina, referenced at the beginning of this post, talks about a time when she designed a whole space around a gnome statue that was in the middle of a client’s living room… only to find out that the client was absolutely terrified of the gnome and wanted it gone. Hopefully you won’t make the same mistake.

Throughout the interview process, you’ll show color swatches, learn music genres and decor styles, as well as ask the client about what inspires them. Just remember to take a shower before arriving, as that’s in everyone’s best interest. Each interaction will impact your reputation, and if your goal is to move up to bigger and better gigs, that matters drastically.

It’s time to renovate! Clear out the space, and stick to your budget

After your client signs you on to renovate the space, it’s time to begin upgrading things. Starting off, you’ll want to nudge the client out the door so nothing is spoiled until you’re done.

You’ll be given a budget, the client’s preferences, an available tile count, and what their actual request is. You’ll want to start with an empty space by selling off items that you can’t use, which can also pad the budget a bit as well. After that, you’ll begin the design phase, placing items that you think could match the client’s request and building things out with your own unique style at the same time.

Patina says, “Don’t be afraid to play around,” when doing this, as “sometimes the unexpected works best.” It’s really up to how you want to design it, so be sure to put your own spin on each and every job.

The reveal can be the biggest part

Once everything is done and you’re ready to show the client, you’ll want to bring them back in. Just invite the client back home and show them the result. The first reaction could make or break your own reaction, so be watching closely. Sometimes, a Sim will cry, throw their arms around you, or just start daydreaming. It’s always fun to show the client before and after photos, as well.

It’s all about reputation, so keep that in mind

The more reputation you build, the more your name will get out there. You’ll likely want to start with smaller jobs, like a room remodel, but eventually you could be designing the neighborhood bar or spa. Client referrals will make a huge difference, so just make sure you’re paying attention to that.

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to become an interior decorator in The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack starting June 1, with the pack costing $19.99 on your respective platforms.

