Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Uncharted Lost Legacy $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One/Series X for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 these days, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version free of charge. While the standard edition is out of stock, you can also score the Super Deluxe version of the game on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped right now. As the latest adventure in the Borderlands series, players must “stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Gagillions of new guns and gadgets, new vault hunters, and much more await in this one. And we are expecting to hear about what’s next from Gearbox today (at least to some degree) in the Summer Game Fest E3 2021 presentation ahead of its show proper this Saturday. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Resident Evil Village, Just Dance Unlimited, NAMCO MUSEUM, Apex Legends, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!