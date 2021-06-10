Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Uncharted Lost Legacy $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One/Series X for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 these days, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version free of charge. While the standard edition is out of stock, you can also score the Super Deluxe version of the game on Amazon for $20 Prime shipped right now. As the latest adventure in the Borderlands series, players must “stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Gagillions of new guns and gadgets, new vault hunters, and much more await in this one. And we are expecting to hear about what’s next from Gearbox today (at least to some degree) in the Summer Game Fest E3 2021 presentation ahead of its show proper this Saturday. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Resident Evil Village, Just Dance Unlimited, NAMCO MUSEUM, Apex Legends, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- 12-Month Just Dance Unlimited Sub Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Using code FORWARD at checkout
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Switch $9 (Reg. $30)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Far Cry New Dawn PSN $25 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 5 PSN $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry 3 Classic PSN $3 (Reg. $30)
- PSN Double Discounts Sale: Extra 33% off with PS Plus
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
