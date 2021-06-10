FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21/Ultra/+ S-View Flip Cover falls to new low at $37

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover Case for $36.99 shipped. Also available for the S21 Ultra and S21+ at the same price. Normally $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed to form-fit Samsung’s latest smartphone with a slimmer and more lightweight design so as to not interfere with the ergonomic build of your smartphone. It has a space that allows you to see and interact with the display of your phone while leaving it covered. This gives you the ability to answer phone calls, control music, and do more without exposing your device’s screen. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you have the S21, we recommend picking up some tempered glass as well. It goes over your screen as a secondary layer of protection from the elements, helping to avoid scratches and cracks from smaller drops. This 2-pack also includes three protectors for the camera lens on the back of your phone to keep everything safe and sound. It’s just $10.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, making now a great time to pick it up.

Ready to get a new phone and not a Samsung fan? Well, that’s alright, because right now Verizon is offering the iPhone 12 buy-one-get-one-free as well as $600 bonus credit. Now’s a great time to get you and dad a new phone, without having to buy two separate devices.

More on the Galaxy S-View Flip Cover Case:

  • Cover Protection is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover.
  • Slimmer design. The case’s slim profile and lightweight materials ensure that the ergonomic design of your phone is unhindered so you can hold onto it comfortably.
  • Control with ease. It’s simple to answer calls, control your music, and more—all without opening the cover. Tap and swipe as needed, and even read important information like time, date, and battery level on the new vertical clear interface.
  • Designed to protect. Snap into a case that protects from all sides. It securely holds your phone to cover the back, while the attached front flap prevents screen scratches when in your bag or pocket.

