Best Buy launches 3-day Dads and Grads sale with Apple gear, Chromebooks, more

Best Buy is launching its latest 3-day sale today as we head into the weekend, kicking off a series of discounts to celebrate all of the Dads and Grads out there. With deep price cuts on everything from the latest Macs and iPads, to Chromebooks, smart home gear, TVs, and more, you’ll find plenty of notable gift ideas ahead of Father’s Day or those graduation parties. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $35. Head below for all of our top picks from the Best Buy Father’s Day sale.

Our top pick amongst all of the discounts in the Best Buy Father’s Day sale is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Best Buy Father’s Daysale highlights:

But then after you’ve shopped all of the other offers from Best Buy, don’t forget that there are quite a few other notable Father’s Days out there. Verizon just recently got in on the Dads and Grads savings with a buy one get one FREE 5G smartphone sale, bundling iPhone 12 and more with $600 gift cards.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

