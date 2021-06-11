WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flameless and butane-free, now $8 (30% off)

WestRiver USA (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its USB Rechargeable Electric Arc Candle Lighter for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly closer to $11 or so, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best we can find. “Windproof, flameless, and butane-free,” this aluminum lighter will provide 500 ignitions on a single charge and will easily outlast those cheap plastic disposable options you have been using. It’s also safer and easier to use with a 4-inch rotatable goose neck-style setup, a 7-second auto shutoff, and a slide-up lock so the kids won’t hurt themselves. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

This model will save you slightly more at $6 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 100 Amazon customers. It’s not as well reviewed, but it comes along with just about the same feature set and adds a nice loop on the end so you can neatly store it on a hook or with your other patio/BBQ kit.

More on the WestRiver Usb Plasma Arc Candle Lighter:

Multiple Safety Protection – WestRiver electric plasma lighter is designed with triple safety protection for your family use. [Safety Lock] Slide up the safety lock first, then you can press the button to turn it on. [7s Auto Off] The electric arc will automatically turn off after 7 seconds for each use. [9.5inch Long Body & Flexible Neck] Always keep a safe distance from the flame. USB Rechargeable & Power Indicator – This USB candle lighter comes with a high volume built-in battery. Once USB charging for more than 500 times of ignition…

