WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flameless and butane-free, now $8 (30% off)

WestRiver USA (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its USB Rechargeable Electric Arc Candle Lighter for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly closer to $11 or so, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best we can find. “Windproof, flameless, and butane-free,” this aluminum lighter will provide 500 ignitions on a single charge and will easily outlast those cheap plastic disposable options you have been using. It’s also safer and easier to use with a 4-inch rotatable goose neck-style setup, a 7-second auto shutoff, and a slide-up lock so the kids won’t hurt themselves. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This model will save you slightly more at $6 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 100 Amazon customers. It’s not as well reviewed, but it comes along with just about the same feature set and adds a nice loop on the end so you can neatly store it on a hook or with your other patio/BBQ kit. 

While we are talking about your outdoor setup and the like, be sure to check out this deal we have on Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station, all of today’s new Disney patio gear offers, and the ongoing Home Depot Father’s Day sale. Then dive into our Green Deals hub for additional price drops including the Sense Energy Monitor, this WORX electric lawn gear, and much more right here.  

More on the WestRiver Usb Plasma Arc Candle Lighter:

Multiple Safety Protection – WestRiver electric plasma lighter is designed with triple safety protection for your family use. [Safety Lock] Slide up the safety lock first, then you can press the button to turn it on. [7s Auto Off] The electric arc will automatically turn off after 7 seconds for each use. [9.5inch Long Body & Flexible Neck] Always keep a safe distance from the flame. USB Rechargeable & Power Indicator – This USB candle lighter comes with a high volume built-in battery. Once USB charging for more than 500 times of ignition…

